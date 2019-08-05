Global Endowment Management LP Trimmed Coresite Rlty (COR) Holding by $449,400; Stock Declined; Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Declined While Element Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.51 Million

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 109.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 8,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 16,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 7,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 676,250 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 231,349 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.58 million for 21.24 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 41,100 shares to 48,100 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 339,820 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 494,637 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 13,308 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 9,600 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs has 115,863 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,476 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company has 43,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 24,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.37% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Aviva Public Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 26,972 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Forte Limited Company Adv reported 28,658 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 47,782 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd invested in 0% or 34 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,139 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cypress Grp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,097 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.08% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Dana Advisors holds 0.64% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 75,680 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,720 shares. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 156,770 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 181,391 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 56,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 178,211 shares.