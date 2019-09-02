Global Endowment Management LP Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder E&G Advisors LP Raised Its Stake

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 634.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 66,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 77,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,200 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,460 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Lc accumulated 11,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 44,968 are owned by Rdl Fin. Contravisory Investment Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Patten Grp Inc stated it has 70,321 shares. 245,700 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com. Argent Cap Management Lc invested in 0.46% or 232,899 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 141,919 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Barry Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 4.17 million shares. Oakworth Capital owns 40,007 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 4.92M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Limited accumulated 394,709 shares or 1.43% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Advisory has 486 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,309 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goelzer Investment Mngmt owns 1,026 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La reported 210 shares stake. Gruss And Incorporated holds 7,550 shares or 14.07% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,274 shares. 6,841 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 46,056 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Interocean Limited Co reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 270 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares to 17,036 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).