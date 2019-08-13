Global Endowment Management LP Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Cypress Capital Group Holding In Stryker (SYK) Was Upped

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 643,407 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, down from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,600 shares to 4,610 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 82,785 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 742,779 shares. The New York-based Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.6% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Van Eck Corp holds 82,670 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability has 22,451 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 13,581 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 4,646 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0.19% or 707,658 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.96 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 208,738 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 1,300 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.96% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 275 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.11% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Long Road Counsel Ltd holds 50,310 shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Lc has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 34,036 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 72,796 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Addenda has 23,593 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,400 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 9,688 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Company holds 1,660 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1,550 are held by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 2,298 shares to 13,546 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,175 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

