Global Endowment Management LP Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Has Lowered by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Private Ocean Has Lowered Holding by $372,780

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 23,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 14,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 37,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 370,230 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.38M for 49.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 22,210 shares to 100,260 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 1.00M shares. Praesidium Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.24M shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 82,870 shares. Menta Capital Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,616 shares. Moreover, Rgm Cap Lc has 7.87% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,484 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 108,170 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 233 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Numerixs Technology holds 1,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 8,348 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.