Global Endowment Management LP Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Raised by $3.42 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Liberty Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $961,346

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 562.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 87,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.16% or 55,175 shares. Capital Glob invested in 6.40M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reilly Limited Liability Co reported 3,357 shares stake. Epoch Invest Incorporated has 1.42% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8.20M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 26.03 million shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.60M shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.07 million shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 17,824 shares. Bb&T Limited has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clean Yield Group stated it has 1,210 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 13,167 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fosun International Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 8,000 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.38% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13,800 shares to 29,700 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.