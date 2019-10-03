Global Endowment Management LP Raised Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Pilgrims Pride Has 1.39 Sentiment

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 697.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 7,600 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 8,690 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 1,090 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $40.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $221.69. About 660,361 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 99 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 71 cut down and sold holdings in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 48.26 million shares, up from 44.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pilgrims Pride Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 51.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation for 100,000 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 71,417 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 1.28% invested in the company for 91,250 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management Services Inc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Northpointe Capital Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 80,417 shares.

PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. It offers fresh chicken products comprising pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated whole chickens, prepackaged case-ready chicken, whole cut-up chickens, and selected chicken parts. It has a 27.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides prepared chicken products, including portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts.

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) stake by 2,790 shares to 34,940 valued at $16.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carvana Co stake by 18,320 shares and now owns 17,180 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21M.