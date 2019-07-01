Global Endowment Management LP Position in Coresite Rlty (COR) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed Its Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stake by $1.87 Million; Share Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 149,389 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,500 shares to 15,450 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.23 million for 22.28 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 8.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. 10,013 shares were sold by Degnan Steven Scott, worth $301,491. Happe Michael J also bought $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27.