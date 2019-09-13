Global Endowment Management LP Position In Biogen (BIIB) Was Raised; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Position

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $237.09. About 559,422 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500.

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $279.85. About 608,064 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 18,320 shares to 17,180 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,070 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,463 shares to 484,455 shares, valued at $128.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 190,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

