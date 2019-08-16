Global Endowment Management LP Position In Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Was Has Raised; Sprott Upped Its Stake in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $3.64 Million as Stock Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 242,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 875,934 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 633,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.67M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 129.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,920 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 824,508 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv (Uk) Limited reported 104,926 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Incorporated holds 0.63% or 644,705 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability owns 18,199 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,395 shares. Sunbelt holds 0.54% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 6,127 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 19,514 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.02% or 45,162 shares. Vision Cap Management invested 0.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Greenleaf Tru owns 13,550 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 230,048 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Research Glob Invsts owns 17.72M shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. 8,624 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz. 264 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 110,758 shares to 391,581 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,700 shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Federal Services Wins U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Contract to Help Transform Healthcare Delivery for Sailors, Marines and their Families – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 386,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,360 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ISE Cloud Computing Index Gets Methodology Revamp – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Silver Stocks to Buy: WPM, AG and PAAS – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – GDXJ, KGC, GFI, PAAS – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pan American Silver: Recovery In Metal Prices Is The Need Of The Hour – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.