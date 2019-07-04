Global Endowment Management LP Maintains Position in Kellogg Co (K); Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Raised Stake

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 831.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 5.58M shares traded or 152.56% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,200 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,600 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,375 shares to 153,358 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,127 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.