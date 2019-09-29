Global Endowment Management LP Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $573,400; Stock Value Rose; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Boosted Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.78 Million as Share Price Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 28,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 51,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.43M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 32,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.09M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 33,867 shares to 153,360 shares, valued at $25.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 739,264 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,893 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt invested in 149,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Nadler Fincl Grp has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,432 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 275,540 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1.52% or 523,400 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.31% stake. Jennison Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 3.08 million shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 439,930 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Brookstone Mgmt has 11,361 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap has invested 2.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Portland Glob Limited Liability reported 5,551 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 102,144 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. West Family Investments Incorporated reported 120,000 shares stake. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 1.06% or 28,610 shares in its portfolio.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,478 shares to 18,410 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.