Global Endowment Management LP Lowered By $309,700 Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake; Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted By $2.29 Million Its Cemex Sab (CX) Position

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) stake by 25.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 16,300 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 48,800 shares with $949,000 value, down from 65,100 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc now has $3.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 395,227 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Cemex Sab (CX) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 572,715 shares as Cemex Sab (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 6.33M shares with $29.38M value, up from 5.76 million last quarter. Cemex Sab now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.0225 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1425. About 2.56M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX INVESTING $225M IN SOLID CEMENT PLANT EXPANSION: PARENT; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers — CX; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Vici Properties Inc stake by 1.36 million shares to 1.50 million valued at $32.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy stake by 114,820 shares and now owns 88,190 shares. Vector Group Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 114.16% above currents $3.1425 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse.

More recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.