Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $927,500; Apple (AAPL) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Upped Position by $326,025

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 155.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 425,891 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Llc has invested 1.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flippin Bruce & Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 47,036 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated stated it has 77,404 shares or 5.49% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 17.08 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Limited Liability reported 5,681 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 2.24% or 236,500 shares in its portfolio. 261,486 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Gp. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 35,116 shares. 32,408 were reported by Hollencrest Cap Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc accumulated 25.11M shares or 3.38% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 14.01 million shares. Coho Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,627 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 2.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,700 shares to 7,680 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

