Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $2.16 Million as Stock Price Declined; Water Island Capital Has Cut Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake as Shares Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 37,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 32,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. It closed at $472.81 lastly. It is down 27.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich And Communication Incorporated holds 0% or 916 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 552,231 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. 7,992 are held by Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt reported 392,021 shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 240,523 shares stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 305,300 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 21,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 59,100 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 626,245 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 94,643 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).