Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holding by $1.72 Million; Stericycle (SRCL) Shares Rose While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 278,788 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 524.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 31,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. It closed at $60.91 lastly. It is down 14.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 25,638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 111,870 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 98,132 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 424,174 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 46,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 63,075 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 11,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based G2 Inv Prns Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 39,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 12,720 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 211,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Tiverton Asset has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Granahan Invest Ma has 1.18% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,200 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 132,631 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 51 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.71% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 22,064 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc accumulated 13,150 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 783,544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 338,986 shares. 5,239 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bernzott Capital Advsrs accumulated 406,760 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 3.33M shares. Golden Gate Private Equity invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Goldman Sachs invested in 0.02% or 999,826 shares.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.56 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

