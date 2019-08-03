Global Endowment Management LP Lifted By $5.34 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $7.68 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 3,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 43,782 shares with $77.97 million value, up from 40,782 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 15.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 130,119 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 708,975 shares with $41.92 million value, down from 839,094 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $229.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 292 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 18,513 shares. Dsm Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 118,412 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment reported 21,644 shares. Windsor Capital owns 147 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust Co stated it has 7,070 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co invested in 3,800 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Com holds 8,938 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ent Finance Svcs Corp has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 58,132 are held by Valinor Management Limited Partnership. Highland Capital Mngmt LP reported 4,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,189 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Company Of America. Novare Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,000 are held by Armistice Ltd Liability Co.

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,000 shares to 2,100 valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 12,600 shares and now owns 28,700 shares. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Ishares Tr (STIP) stake by 84,058 shares to 1.00 million valued at $100.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) stake by 10,348 shares and now owns 118,635 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.