Global Endowment Management LP Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position by $927,500; Valuation Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1060.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 258,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,109 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, up from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 155.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 377,634 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 32,859 shares to 125,294 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,524 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Lc has invested 6.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Com holds 8,220 shares. Allen Operations Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 6,683 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sands Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 75,897 shares. Srb holds 19.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75M shares. 75,810 were reported by Nbw Capital Llc. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corda Inv Management Limited Com accumulated 10,832 shares. Srs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.97 million shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 1.14% or 138,506 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fin Corporation In holds 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,461 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 198,877 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,980 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr accumulated 3.37 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Smithfield invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Boston Prtn holds 0.27% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,336 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 64,693 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 42,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allstate owns 4,946 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 331,395 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 2,087 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems: Not A Marketing Company You’d Want To Own – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Alliance Data Systems Plunged on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data +3.1% in premarket as Q3 EPS beats on strong card services – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Snap +5.2% as Pivotal upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 110,758 shares to 391,581 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).