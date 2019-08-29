Global Endowment Management LP Increased Expedia Group (EXPE) Position; American Vanguard Has 1.56 Sentiment

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 504.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 11,500 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 13,780 shares with $1.64M value, up from 2,280 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $19.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.37. About 250,409 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

American Vanguard Corp (AVD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 61 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 39 sold and decreased stock positions in American Vanguard Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 22.68 million shares, down from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Vanguard Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

The stock increased 4.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 9,281 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $424.61 million. The firm makes and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. American Vanguard Corporation distributes its products through national distribution companies and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices and sales force executives.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation for 978,161 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 188,475 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 193,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.13% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,818 shares.

