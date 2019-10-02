Global Endowment Management LP Holds Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Aperio Group Has Increased Position by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.79. About 3.40 million shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 21,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 623,537 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.73 million, up from 602,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 3.48 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fast-growing Atlanta biomedical company hires new CEO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) Robot Initiative Likely in Market in 12 Months – SVB Leerink – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4.58 million shares. Bluestein R H has invested 1.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 58,422 were reported by Benedict Advsrs. Madison Invest Hldg Inc holds 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 306,505 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 2.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 265 shares or 0% of the stock. Marco Invest Mgmt Lc owns 96,922 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Llc has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,353 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Llc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.15% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Profit Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,766 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 3.93 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc accumulated 125,820 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 93,825 shares stake. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 5,937 shares to 49,090 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 29,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,076 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 35,964 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 5.50M shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bennicas And Associate accumulated 1.03% or 9,439 shares. Stewart And Patten Com Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,515 shares. First City Mngmt invested 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Co stated it has 18,777 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% or 123,721 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Com has 2,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 47,627 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability holds 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 74,989 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc invested 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 0.52% or 18.07 million shares. Doliver Lp stated it has 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).