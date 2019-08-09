Global Endowment Management LP Holding In Microchip Technology (MCHP) Was Boosted; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $8.25 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 836,597 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN, MACQUARIE MAY BE INTERESTED BUYING HES TERMINALS: FD; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 587.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 890,138 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.29 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, UnitedHealth & Costco – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,680 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

