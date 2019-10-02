Global Endowment Management LP Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shorts Decreased By 3.79%

Global Endowment Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 609.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 13,170 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 15,330 shares with $2.00 million value, up from 2,160 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.46. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter

Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) had a decrease of 3.79% in short interest. CMP’s SI was 2.57 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.79% from 2.67 million shares previously. With 299,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP)’s short sellers to cover CMP’s short positions. The SI to Compass Minerals Intl Inc’s float is 7.64%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 186,315 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 129,060 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,606 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 4,639 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,415 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 4,561 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 52,628 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 107,639 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc owns 145,123 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage Inc accumulated 0.14% or 8,407 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 62,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Gp Llp reported 59,639 shares. 4,713 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). D E Shaw Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 59,489 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $347,549 activity. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. Crutchfield Kevin S also bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, August 16. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. 330 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L. $53,510 worth of stock was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 31.05 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 92,500 shares. Spark Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,700 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 0.89% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,150 shares. Pitcairn Commerce owns 18,012 shares. Csu Producer Resource invested in 7.2% or 15,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.31% or 29,331 shares. Addenda reported 12,465 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 11,181 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 87,207 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny has 3,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,871 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A has invested 1.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Westwood Holding Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 1,699 shares. 10 accumulated 18,503 shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.56% or 491,936 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 19.00% above currents $130.46 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, September 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24.