Global Endowment Management LP Has Upped By $549,400 Its Ametek New (AME) Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 99.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 6,700 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 13,450 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 6,750 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $19.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 676,824 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) stake by 47.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 17,686 shares with $1.45M value, down from 33,998 last quarter. Regal Beloit Corp now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 380,739 shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ltd Liability Corporation reported 51,550 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.04% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 7,955 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 537,977 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Arizona State Retirement System holds 30,724 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 136,328 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.29% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). World Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 2,788 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 2,954 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 9,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Cap holds 1.88% or 13,675 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.01% or 7,646 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 253 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 5,033 shares to 11,057 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) stake by 16,680 shares and now owns 35,239 shares. Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP has 0.4% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 61,550 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,545 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial reported 2,712 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 0.08% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 7,579 shares. 43,108 were accumulated by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.94% or 1.49M shares. Carderock Capital accumulated 42,694 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 56,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 27,640 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 156,735 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corp has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.06% or 390,705 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.59% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bridges Mgmt has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 18,400 shares to 38,300 valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 16,300 shares and now owns 48,800 shares. Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) was reduced too.