Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Scout Investments Has Increased Holding in Xylem (XYL) by $18.65 Million as Stock Price Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 24,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 43,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 945,290 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 236,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 596,193 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12 million, up from 360,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 855,956 shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66,600 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper likes Alphatec in premarket analyst action – Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11 million for 16.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.