Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Position By $543,200; Whitehorse Finance (WHF)’s Sentiment Is 3.83

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) stake by 44.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 19,400 shares as Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 24,060 shares with $688,000 value, down from 43,460 last quarter. Healthcare Tr Amer Inc now has $5.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 359,194 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 23 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 6 cut down and sold positions in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 3.29 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 12,525 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhiteHorse -2.8% after Q2 misses, Oppenheimer downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) CEO Stuart Aronson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 464,208 shares. Tradition Capital Management Llc owns 66,446 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 311,057 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,957 shares.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.90 million for 17.28 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.