Global Endowment Management LP Has Raised By $1.71 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (OXBR) Shorts Increased By 252.55%

Global Endowment Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 609.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 13,170 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 15,330 shares with $2.00 million value, up from 2,160 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 686,000 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F

Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OXBR) had an increase of 252.55% in short interest. OXBR’s SI was 48,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 252.55% from 13,700 shares previously. With 239,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s short sellers to cover OXBR’s short positions. The SI to Oxbridge RE Holdings Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8101. About 2,224 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) has declined 38.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 440,781 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 193,348 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability holds 2.37% or 108,532 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 118,310 shares. Weiss Multi owns 80,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd owns 418,917 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based First City Cap has invested 1.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt invested in 59,868 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Com holds 20,503 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 50,584 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication holds 0.11% or 6,800 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Delta Asset Lc Tn accumulated 110,416 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 13.54% above currents $136.73 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Battle looms over next B-52 engine contract, worth up to $7B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) stake by 19,160 shares to 14,190 valued at $527,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 13,970 shares and now owns 12,960 shares. Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was reduced too.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,786 activity. 50,000 shares valued at $60,000 were bought by MARTIN ALLAN S. on Tuesday, April 30.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $4.65 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It currently has negative earnings.