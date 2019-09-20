Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; CANNAGROW HOLDINGS (CGRW) Sellers Increased By 1.36% Their Shorts

CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CGRW) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. CGRW’s SI was 22,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 22,000 shares previously. With 38,700 avg volume, 1 days are for CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CGRW)’s short sellers to cover CGRW’s short positions. The stock increased 8.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 5,000 shares traded. CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 49.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 13,690 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 14,060 shares with $458,000 value, down from 27,750 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.03 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. develops, designs, and manufactures grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. The company has market cap of $25.32 million. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc. and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. in November 2014.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.84% below currents $32.42 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Ltd Liability Corp has 700,024 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 2,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech invested in 90,720 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,868 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability stated it has 18,254 shares. Reik & Lc holds 0.16% or 17,850 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Communications holds 4.42 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% or 6,814 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.81 million shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability reported 59,876 shares. 16,317 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 915,546 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $203.49 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.