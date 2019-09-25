Global Endowment Management LP Has Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $1.77 Million; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Decreased Its Holding by $16.81 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 74,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 343,109 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.67 million, down from 417,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $220.41. About 866,908 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $236.2. About 1.57M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0.67% stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 4,121 shares. Eastern Bancshares stated it has 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 8,344 shares. Of Vermont reported 2,799 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.69% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Tru Lp has 578,406 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gam Holding Ag holds 20,025 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.11% or 538,958 shares. Grimes & Co accumulated 1,760 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7,196 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory has 6,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 11,225 shares to 38,775 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 24,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,650 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital La, Louisiana-based fund reported 8,774 shares. Levin Strategies LP accumulated 7,703 shares. 5,905 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability invested 2.82% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,134 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Comerica Natl Bank holds 118,904 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 13,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick, a Texas-based fund reported 16,370 shares. Bristol John W invested in 3.02% or 504,888 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.5% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 70,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Claar Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 9.24% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 90,237 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61M for 24.06 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 187,196 shares to 758,711 shares, valued at $131.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 317,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

