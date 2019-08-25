Global Endowment Management LP Has Increased Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $686,400; U S Global Investors Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Has Raised by $450,303 as Share Price Rose

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 117.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 150,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 277,363 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 127,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.88M market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 3.13M shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 129.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,920 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.29 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 18,758 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested in 200,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1,500 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 20.22M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 138,128 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.07M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 101,574 shares stake. 277,363 were accumulated by U S Investors Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 645,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 836,195 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 15,933 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 53,471 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0% or 12,517 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 106,730 shares.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Silver Stocks Are Dipping: Is It Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortuna to release first quarter 2019 financial results on May 14, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 13314 ounces of gold for the first quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares to 57,036 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,680 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).