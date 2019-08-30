Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) as Share Price Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Ventas (VTR) Position by $3.82 Million as Share Value Rose

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 488,419 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.30 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43M for 19.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,559 shares to 119,006 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Limited Limited Liability holds 1,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited owns 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 920 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 202,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 919,724 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 171,086 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2.52 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.34M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 478 shares. Lasalle Investment Management holds 5.66% or 3.45M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 249,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 586,742 are held by California State Teachers Retirement.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,400 shares to 28,040 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $138,750 activity.