Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Position in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) as Valuation Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Position in Woodward (WWD) as Shares Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 180,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 125,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, down from 306,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 276,332 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.17M shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 13,800 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 12,867 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.27% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 5.71 million shares. Hbk Invests LP reported 52,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 3.62M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 3.76 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company owns 17,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 17,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 415,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 40,674 shares.

