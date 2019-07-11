Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $477,900; Tower Research Capital Trc Holds Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB)

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 34.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 396,068 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 6,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 23,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 1.30 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 38,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 69,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 29,006 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.04% or 7.07 million shares. Maryland Capital invested in 36,497 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 4.94M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 9,023 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 271,720 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 9,100 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 403,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.07M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Presents At NAREIT REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – yahoo.com” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennametal Inc. (KMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,361 shares to 7,998 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (URTY) by 22,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,372 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Mngmt invested 1.68% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Conning Inc owns 736,987 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 483,181 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap owns 8,444 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Agf Invs Incorporated owns 0.26% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 488,929 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 6,839 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Company reported 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.14% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Df Dent & Inc reported 0.03% stake. 118,801 were reported by Schulhoff & Com Inc. Cutter & Com Brokerage reported 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kidder Stephen W reported 4,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 123,365 shares. Moreover, Clark Cap Management Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 19,055 shares.