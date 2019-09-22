Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Its Western Un Co (WU) Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Masco (MAS) Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 78.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 410,000 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 112,000 shares with $4.40M value, down from 522,000 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 2.30 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 60.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 137,400 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 90,200 shares with $1.79 million value, down from 227,600 last quarter. Western Un Co now has $9.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 3.74M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 22.77 million shares. Scout Invests Inc accumulated 0.39% or 510,446 shares. 9,559 are owned by Charter Tru Com. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 137 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 243,927 shares. 4.48 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 0.59% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Sun Life invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 34 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 5,657 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 181,856 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 18.14% above currents $40.63 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 26. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Thursday, September 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 18.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Investment Rech Inc stated it has 3,789 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbt Capital Lc invested in 0.78% or 33,701 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 81,126 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 15,107 shares. Dupont invested in 0% or 4,842 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gp Ltd owns 19,825 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited has 10,630 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 142,488 shares. 2.60M were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Andra Ap accumulated 315,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 843,424 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 35,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 569,071 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.92 million shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.