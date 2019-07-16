Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) as Stock Value Rose; Tenaris (TS) Holder Westwood Global Investments Raised Position by $7.62 Million as Market Value Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.04M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, down from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.33. About 560,381 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lasalle Invest Management Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.32% or 906,145 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 1.39% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Eii Cap Management owns 15,665 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 7,500 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Van Eck Assocs owns 25,550 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 320,293 shares. Da Davidson Communications invested in 0.01% or 2,109 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 2,200 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Mai Management reported 2,227 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 147 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,004 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares to 43,782 shares, valued at $77.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Banks Jennifer sold $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares. The insider RICHARDSON JAMES H sold 5,000 shares worth $660,150. 6,621 shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT, worth $874,435 on Friday, February 8. The insider Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.90 million for 21.12 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

