Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Duke Realty (DRE) Position; CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (CCCMF) Sellers Increased By 11.68% Their Shorts

CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had an increase of 11.68% in short interest. CCCMF’s SI was 479,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.68% from 429,700 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 240 days are for CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF)’s short sellers to cover CCCMF’s short positions. It closed at $59.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 31.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 13,800 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 29,700 shares with $908,000 value, down from 43,500 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.08 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

CANCOM SE provides information technology infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. It has a 41.82 P/E ratio. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 8,000 shares to 28,000 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N stake by 1,900 shares and now owns 2,790 shares. Ryanair Hldgs Plc was raised too.

