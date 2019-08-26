Global Endowment Management LP Has Cut Its Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stake by $543,200 as Stock Value Declined; Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $2.60 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 24,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 43,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 102,197 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 170,914 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

