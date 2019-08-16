Global Endowment Management LP Has Cut Equinix (EQIX) Position; Cibc World Markets Has Raised Its Aflac Com (AFL) Position

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 32.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 1,000 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 2,100 shares with $952,000 value, down from 3,100 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $551.1. About 331,798 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Aflac Inc Com (AFL) stake by 23.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 24,673 shares as Aflac Inc Com (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 130,960 shares with $6.55 million value, up from 106,287 last quarter. Aflac Inc Com now has $38.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Co Inc Ma reported 0.95% stake. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Ltd has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Pension stated it has 86,650 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. International holds 1.58 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 10,661 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Republic Management Incorporated holds 11,038 shares. Tcw invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt invested in 0.41% or 2,075 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,831 shares. Girard reported 3,712 shares stake. 1,398 are held by Conning Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 108,310 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.75% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,603 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -3.14% below currents $551.1 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $57500 target. Wells Fargo maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 165,500 shares to 897,800 valued at $180.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 97,000 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 3.51% above currents $52.65 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, April 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 22. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 1,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia Corp owns 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 149,255 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Company reported 8,856 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 142,733 shares. 999,275 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hemenway Ltd Llc holds 5,150 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3,787 shares. 34,189 were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Provident Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,802 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 61,009 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,103 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 19,916 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 98,819 shares to 154,513 valued at $27.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) stake by 27,100 shares and now owns 28,600 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C was reduced too.