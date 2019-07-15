Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Its Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $1.02 Million; Equity Comwlth (EQC) Valuation Declined While Heartland Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 410.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 171,873 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST)

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 58,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 283,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 142,717 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P also bought $3.50M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Friday, February 8. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.28M for 54.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

