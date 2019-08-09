Global Endowment Management LP Has Boosted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake; Independence Holding Co (IHC) Sentiment Is 1

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 687.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp acquired 27,500 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 31,500 shares with $4.27M value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $67.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.78M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K

Independence Holding Co (IHC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 18 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 18 sold and reduced their stakes in Independence Holding Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.11 million shares, down from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Independence Holding Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 10,397 shares traded or 45.56% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company for 183,957 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 266,017 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 109,423 shares.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business in the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $572.52 million. The companyÂ’s dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products.

More notable recent Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IHC Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month Results and Entrance Into the Senior Market – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Independence Holding Company’s (NYSE:IHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Holding Company Announces Expansion of Technology-Driven Direct-to-Consumer Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Research Glob Invsts has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,414 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,559 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc invested in 3,075 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 152,224 shares. 3,532 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. The Illinois-based Country Commercial Bank has invested 1.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fruth Investment invested in 0.47% or 8,353 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc invested in 2,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,907 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 5,460 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Com has 649 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 110,758 shares to 391,581 valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 8,490 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.