Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $4.25 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Founders Capital Management Decreased by $348,056 Its Holding

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 42,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 2,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 44,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.40 million shares traded or 107.27% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stop Worrying About the TV Streaming War and Buy The Trade Desk – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Relax. Disney’s “Star Wars” Lands Will Be Just Fine – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hearsay Systems Adds Insurance Cloud Veteran Alex Falls to Lead Global Product Management – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Guidewire stock falls after earnings beat, weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.