Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $547,800; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 53.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484,000, down from 6,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 539,909 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 3239.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 2,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,605 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401,000, up from 78 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 967,479 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 122,789 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Camarda Limited Liability Corporation owns 10 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.91% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ftb Advsr owns 3,448 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank accumulated 2,144 shares. Pennsylvania Communication reported 1,321 shares. 672,650 were accumulated by Marshfield Assoc. Capital Wealth Planning invested in 1,591 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 7,492 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 3.59 million shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 21,873 shares. Texas-based Next Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 30,240 shares to 100,240 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 79,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 18.89 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 85,240 shares to 25,379 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 14,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 66,318 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.32% or 682,059 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Kansas-based Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 2.25 million shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 38,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru reported 72,041 shares. New York-based Etrade Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ima Wealth invested in 0.9% or 15,635 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.39% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,343 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,495 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 480 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.