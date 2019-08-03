Global Endowment Management LP Cut Its Stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) by $352,800; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stock Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.20 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 2.43M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 436,316 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Ex-Fairmont GM Gets Wineries Post – Orange County Business Journal” on February 14, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Portfolio Selections For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 6,700 shares to 13,450 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

