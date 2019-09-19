Global Endowment Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Biogen (BIIB); Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Value Rose While Appleton Partners Upped Stake by $554,261

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 4,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,637 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49M, up from 83,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 1.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 697.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 1,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $235.17. About 1.15 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,965 shares to 135,872 shares, valued at $23.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,830 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.