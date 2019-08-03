Global Endowment Management LP Boosted Stake in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) as Valuation Rose; Ejf Capital Has Lifted Its Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Position by $391,611

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 8,098 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 558.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 261,455 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 139,640 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $56.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 24,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,728 shares, and cut its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,727 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 15,252 shares. Teton Advisors reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 0.15% or 29,313 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 12,563 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Elizabeth Park Advsrs has 167,392 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 6,398 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Millennium Management Limited Liability stated it has 11,529 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 374,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,565 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Com has 81,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 57,635 shares. Mutual Of America Cap holds 0.02% or 29,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Lc has 0.34% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 48,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cardinal Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Epoch Inc holds 0.05% or 212,590 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 148,227 shares. Texas Yale reported 8,488 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 23,918 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.00 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lifeplan accumulated 490 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, March 18. Reece Joseph E also bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, May 10. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 12,600 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).