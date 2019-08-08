Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Forms $0.80 Double Bottom; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Position By $1.51 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 9.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 33,460 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 377,474 shares with $17.07 million value, up from 344,014 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 35.60M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) formed double bottom with $0.77 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.80 share price. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has $73.90M valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.0239 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8001. About 179,293 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 17/05/2018 – Global Eagle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 4Q Rev $159.6M; 17/05/2018 – Global Eagle Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 24; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline Industry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – NOTES INCLUDE INITIAL PAYMENT-IN-KIND INTEREST AT 12% PER ANNUM THAT LATER CONVERTS TO PAYMENT IN CASH AT 10% PER ANNUM; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS PLANS TO FILE ITS 2017 FORM 10-K ON OR BEFORE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment: Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chmn; 03/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle has $4.75 highest and $1.5000 lowest target. $3.13’s average target is 291.20% above currents $0.8001 stock price. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Northland reinitiated Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.75 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $68,400 activity. LEDDY JEFFREY A had bought 50,000 shares worth $57,500 on Friday, May 17. $10,900 worth of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) was bought by Marks Joshua on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 25,289 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 14,192 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 40,943 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 2,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 1,880 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 3.10 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 1.20 million shares. 62,240 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Frontier Cap Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 5.93M shares. 8.84 million were reported by Nantahala Mngmt Llc. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 2.14M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 145,757 shares. Alphamark Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 400 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14,530 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 94,098 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company reported 229,144 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Co stated it has 19,900 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 27,080 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra holds 0.54% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 375,253 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 629,130 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 25,000 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 24,160 shares to 84,076 valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) stake by 137,210 shares and now owns 57,500 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.