Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Forms $0.63 Double Bottom; New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) formed double bottom with $0.59 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.63 share price. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has $58.67 million valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6301. About 150,952 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline lndustry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENT); 02/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 4Q Loss $134.4M; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment: Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chmn; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – CO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY FULL $78 MLN PRINCIPAL BALANCE ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE GETS $150M INVESTMENT FROM SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 1Q Rev $156.5M; 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle: Repaid Full Balance of Revolving Credit Facility in 2Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment: Josh Marks Appointed CEO

Among 3 analysts covering New Gold (TSE:NGD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Gold has $1.4 highest and $0.7 lowest target. $1.08’s average target is -30.32% below currents $1.55 stock price. New Gold had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained it with “Sell” rating and $0.7 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. See New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $1.15 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $1.4 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sell Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $0.7 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $1.25

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 2.79 million shares traded or 35.88% up from the average. New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 09/04/2018 – Alexandria Intersects New Gold Zones West of Orenada with up to 1.80 metres @ 36.62 g/t Gold; 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – THRELKELD WILL CONTINUE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – New Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC NGD.TO SAYS IAN PEARCE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, DR. GILLIAN DAVIDSON AND PEGGY MULLIGAN; 09/04/2018 – Troymet Completes Sale of 1% NSR Royalty on Key Property to New Gold; 04/04/2018 – NewGold Issuer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 09/05/2018 – New Gold Announces Appointment Of President And CEO

More recent New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “New Gold gets green light for $1.8B Blackwater project in BC – MINING.com” on April 16, 2019. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “Aug 13, 2019 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Alibaba Group Holding, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Sells Worldpay Inc, American International Group Inc, Facebook Inc – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019. Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 08, 2019 – Schroder Investment Management Group Buys NetEase Inc, Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells UBS Group AG, Intel Corp, Eli Lilly and Co – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $897.63 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 2,676 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 81,623 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 0% or 26,829 shares. Phoenix Inv Adviser Limited Com stated it has 191,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation holds 107,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpine Global Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,081 shares. 13,926 were accumulated by Ameriprise. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 375,445 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.13% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). First Mercantile Tru owns 0.01% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 86,583 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company holds 321,010 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,400 activity. Marks Joshua bought $10,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $57,500 worth of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) was bought by LEDDY JEFFREY A.

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle has $4.75 highest and $1.5000 lowest target. $3.13’s average target is 396.75% above currents $0.6301 stock price. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) earned “Outperform” rating by Northland on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital.