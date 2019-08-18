Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Forms $0.62 Double Bottom; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut By $452,900 Its America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 32,350 shares as America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 3.77 million shares with $53.85 million value, down from 3.80 million last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr now has $44.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.86M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) formed double bottom with $0.57 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.62 share price. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has $57.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6198. About 69,455 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO APPOINT RIC ZINTERHOFER AND ERIC SONDAG, BOTH PARTNERS AT SEARCHLIGHT, TO CO’S BOARD; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – NOTES INCLUDE INITIAL PAYMENT-IN-KIND INTEREST AT 12% PER ANNUM THAT LATER CONVERTS TO PAYMENT IN CASH AT 10% PER ANNUM; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment: Josh Marks Appointed CEO; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline Industry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 02/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 4Q Rev $159.6M; 03/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – CO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY FULL $78 MLN PRINCIPAL BALANCE ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Announces $150M Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 17,204 shares to 1.36M valued at $99.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,525 shares and now owns 3,010 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was raised too.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil’s El Salvador deal rejected for paperwork – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle has $4.75 highest and $1.5000 lowest target. $3.13’s average target is 405.00% above currents $0.6198 stock price. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland reinitiated Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Northland has “Outperform” rating and $1.5000 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,400 activity. Marks Joshua had bought 10,000 shares worth $10,900 on Friday, May 17. On Friday, May 17 the insider LEDDY JEFFREY A bought $57,500.