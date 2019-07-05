Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) Forms $0.61 Double Bottom; Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 809,785 shares with $46.51M value, down from 824,715 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $92.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) formed double bottom with $0.59 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.61 share price. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has $56.34M valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.611. About 53,098 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has risen 16.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle Announces $150M Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Global Eagle; 08/03/2018 – Global Eagle to Name Eric Zinterhofer and Eric Sondag to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENT); 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO APPOINT RIC ZINTERHOFER AND ERIC SONDAG, BOTH PARTNERS AT SEARCHLIGHT, TO CO’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline Industry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 09/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS WILL GET $150 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CO’S NEW SECOND-LIEN NOTES DUE JUNE 30, 2023; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – APPOINTED JOSH MARKS TO POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JOSH MARKS CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Group invested in 5,426 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Barnett And holds 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 475 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.34% or 2.26M shares. Arrow reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ancora Ltd accumulated 12,573 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.2% or 1.26 million shares. 4,310 were reported by West Oak Capital Lc. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited owns 208,360 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bb&T owns 246,886 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 5,235 shares. Cls Invests Limited Com reported 3,826 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,500 shares to 519,630 valued at $72.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) stake by 7,525 shares and now owns 872,176 shares. Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Monday, January 7 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Shares for $70,448 were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,400 activity. Marks Joshua bought $10,900 worth of stock. LEDDY JEFFREY A bought $57,500 worth of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 62.45 million shares or 4.40% more from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 74,081 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 100,000 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Citadel Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 107,859 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 485,357 shares. 65,061 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 375,445 shares. Laurion Management Lp owns 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 13,100 shares. Geode Cap Management reported 2.25 million shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 3.10M shares. Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). 2,676 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.51% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Northland reinitiated the shares of ENT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.75 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.