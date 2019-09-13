Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) At $0.90 Forms Bottom; NIGHTHAWK GOLD ORDINARY SHARES CA (MIMZF) Sellers Increased By 6.79% Their Shorts

NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) had an increase of 6.79% in short interest. MIMZF’s SI was 237,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.79% from 222,500 shares previously. With 172,100 avg volume, 1 days are for NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s short sellers to cover MIMZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3922. About 7,000 shares traded. Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) formed multiple bottom with $0.82 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.90 share price. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has $83.21M valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8965. About 298,573 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 16/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC SAYS PLANS TO FILE ITS 2017 FORM 10-K ON OR BEFORE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 Global Eagle Announces $150 Million Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE GETS $150M INVESTMENT FROM SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline Industry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO APPOINT RIC ZINTERHOFER AND ERIC SONDAG, BOTH PARTNERS AT SEARCHLIGHT, TO CO’S BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 4Q Loss/Shr $1.51; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE 4Q REV. $160.0M, EST. $154.7M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Global Eagle; 17/05/2018 – Global Eagle at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $68,400 activity. On Friday, May 17 Marks Joshua bought $10,900 worth of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) or 10,000 shares. On Friday, May 17 the insider LEDDY JEFFREY A bought $57,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.15, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 29.90% less from 62.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 28,819 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability owns 33,150 shares. Css Lc Il owns 5,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 191,585 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. 29,907 are held by State Street Corp. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,123 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 4.06 million shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1,800 shares. D E Shaw & reported 62,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Global Eagle (NASDAQ:ENT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Global Eagle has $4.75 highest and $1.5000 lowest target. $3.13’s average target is 249.14% above currents $0.8965 stock price. Global Eagle had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Northland with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. Northland Capital maintained the shares of ENT in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) High-Grade Gold Deposits at Colomac Gold Project – Midas Letter” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take Profits On Nighthawk Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resource Sector Digest: Plenty To Like About Metalla, But It’s Time To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) Director on Lithium Deposit at Flagship Zeus Property – Midas Letter” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Seahawk Ventures Inc (CNSX:SHV) Second-Largest Landowner in Urban-Barry Gold District – Midas Letter” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $88.23 million. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc. and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp. in April 2012.