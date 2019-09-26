Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) At $0.86 Forms Bottom; Verition Fund Management Decreased Eaton Plc (ETN) Position By $771,900

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 27.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 25,037 shares with $2.09M value, down from 34,337 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 2.33M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) formed multiple bottom with $0.80 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.86 share price. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has $79.52M valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.0167 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8567. About 38,975 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has declined 68.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ENT News: 02/04/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 4Q Loss/Shr $1.51; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT – CO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY FULL $78 MLN PRINCIPAL BALANCE ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Global Eagle; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE 4Q ADJ EBITDA $19.7M, EST. $18.9M; 15/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertain 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Jeff Leddy Appointed Executive Chairman of Global Eagle Entertainment; 09/04/2018 – Global Eagle Launches Airline Industry’s Best, Low-Cost Wireless IFE Option for Airplanes Big and Small: Airconnect Go; 02/04/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE 4Q REV. $160.0M, EST. $154.7M; 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – APPOINTED JOSH MARKS TO POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.15, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 29.90% less from 62.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc accumulated 56,090 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). State Street Corporation reported 29,907 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Frontier Capital Management Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Morgan Stanley owns 3,011 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.23M shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 11 shares stake. Next Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0% or 4,304 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 62,365 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 487,346 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) for 4.06M shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,400 activity. Shares for $57,500 were bought by LEDDY JEFFREY A on Friday, May 17. $10,900 worth of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) shares were bought by Marks Joshua.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset has 0.16% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 24,700 shares. 2.67M are owned by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Thomasville Natl Bank reported 5,169 shares. Advisory reported 0.25% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Webster National Bank N A holds 0.01% or 902 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 379,209 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs has 0.33% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,931 shares. 4,346 are held by Dillon & Assoc. 138,703 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mgmt. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cls Invests Lc reported 2,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc owns 21,978 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.42 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 4.03% above currents $82.67 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird.

How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019.