Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR). The two are both Entertainment – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -2.57 0.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is $3.13, with potential upside of 353.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Liquid Media Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 0.7% respectively. About 5.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91%

For the past year Liquid Media Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.